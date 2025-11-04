'Determined' Sarah Ferguson rejects major offer from Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly rejected her former husband Andrew’s major offer amid eviction notice from Royal Lodge.

King Charles has “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

Palace recently announced Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. However, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Sarah has been living with former husband Andrew on Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

Now, according to a report by the Fox News Digital, Andrew has invited Sarah to join him in Sandringham.

This has been claimed by royal expert Helena Chard while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

She said that while there is "uncertainty" over Sarah's future, "she is determined to stand on her own two feet."

The royal expert further claimed that "Sarah will not move in with Andrew. Despite always being the faithful ex-wife."

The report quoted Chard as claiming that "a reliable source shared that Andrew invited Sarah to join him in Sandringham, however Sarah is apprehensive as she wants to be near her grandchildren."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner believes that Andrew is "apparently moving to a property on the Sandringham estate," which is located in Norfolk.