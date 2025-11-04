King Charles 'infatuation' with Camilla that changed everything

King Charles has stood by his wife, Queen Camilla, since he got married to the love of his life in 2005.

He did not pay heed to the allegations Prince Harry has levelled against Camilla. The Duke of Sussex even went on to accuse her of leaking information on the royal family members with the media in order to protect herself from hostile press.

The youngest son of King Charles also wrote against Camilla in his tell-all memoir Spare.

While Prince William is also not known for having any love for Camilla, he was smart enough to know the redline and decided to live in harmony with Charles's wife if he was to become the king.

Charles love and "obsession" for Camilla was detailed in a 1993 book in which one of his aides revealed that he was infatuated with the queen.

In his 1993 book Diana Vs Charles, veteran journalist James Whitaker shared interesting stories before their marriage.

He wrote that in the runup to King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana's wedding, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception that was attended by the guests from all over the world."

Among others, Andrew Parker Bowles and her wife were also in attendance.

During the reception, Charles asked Camilla to dance. "Just one dance, but then she would see him again late that night" he wrote.

He said that Diana had left her Coleherne Court Flat and had been staying at Buckingham Palace in a suit of rooms next door to Prince Charles's- as no one knew about it, no tongues waged.

But after the ball that Monday night, 27 July 1981, Diana went to sleep at Clarence House, the Queen Mother's official London residence. It was from here she would make her carriage-ride to St Paul's Cathedral, and it was here her stunning David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding-gown awaited her.

"One of two people who spoke to me of Charles and Camilla's late night liaison was the prince's valet, Stephen Barry," Whitaker wrote.

"After he left royal service he wrote two books. Instead of filling them with salacious detail, he simply painted a rosy portrait of palace life: he remained convinced of the need for royalty in Britain."

"But when, in private, the royal wedding was mentioned, Barry would shake his head in disappointment."

"He told friends he could not believe Charles would take such a risk, carrying on with Camilla right up to final moments of his bachelorhood."

"He said to me, 'Sir had always been infatuated with Camilla since they first knew each other in the early 1970s. But when he took her to bed in the very week of his wedding it seemed incredible. Certainly incredibly daring, if not incredibly stupid.'"