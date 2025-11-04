David Beckham thanks royal family in statement after being knighted by King Charles

David Beckham was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, recognising his decades-long contribution to sport and charitable causes.

The 50-year-old former England soccer captain received the honour at the royal residence, more than 20 years after he was awarded a separate royal honour recognising his contribution to football.

Advertisement

Beckham, a lifelong admirer of the royal family, was dressed in a suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, a fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls pop band.

After receiving the honour, Beckham shared his photos from the ceremony and with his family members.

Below is the full statement David Beckham shared with his photos:

"I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King.

I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world.

I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me... From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I've played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today...

I'm so thankful to them all... Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career….to represent England and captain my country was my dream at 7 years old.

Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age. Travel opened my eyes to issues facing children around the world.

I have been lucky to work with incredible organisations like UNICEF, the Royal Foundation and the King’s Foundation who have taught me how important it is to support children, to help them fulfil their potential and to inspire the next generation , I've also been proud to work with our Armed forces who sacrifice so much for us all...

All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect.

My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times….without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had.

To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much...

Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You The Royal Family."







