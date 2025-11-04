Buckingham Palace releases video of David Beckham's knighting ceremony

Sir David Beckham, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. November 4, 2025. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Buckingham Palace has just released a video of the knighting ceremony for David Beckham.

The video has been released to the royal family’s Instagram account and features a short but sweet caption as well as snippets from the ceremony, the photoshoot afterwards as well as some candid shots of conversations that went on between the monarch and the star.

Check it out Below:

Advertisement

For those unversed, the knighting or Investiture, as its formally called within the British Royal Family is considered “is the very special day when someone who has been awarded an honour receives their award in person from a Member of the Royal Family,” according to the official website.

What is pertinent to mention is that for this ceremony, “the investee visits a Royal residence, usually Buckingham Palace, with members of their family, to receive their insignia.”

Why are these Investitures happen?

According to the Royal Family’s official website they are given as “A list of Honours, recognising outstanding achievements, personal bravery and services to the UK and British Overseas Territories”.

“The presentation of the award insignia - or medals - however, happens at Investitures throughout the year.”

Furthermore, “Around 30 Investitures are held each year, and over sixty recipients attend each ceremony, either in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, or in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle. Investitures also happen occasionally at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, or overseas during State or Royal visits.”