Ton-up Kapp, Brits hand South Africa dominant victory over Pakistan

South Africa's Tazmin Brits (left) and Marizanne Kapp in action during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 16, 2025. — PCB

South Africa clinched a commanding win in the opening match of the women's ODI series on Tuesday as unbeaten centuries from Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits guided them to an eight-wicket triumph over Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sidra Amin's resilient 121 not out could not prevent the defeat.

Set to chase 256, the Proteas women comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 10 balls to spare, courtesy of a monumental 216-run partnership for the third wicket between centurions Kapp and Brits.

The visitors, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Sadia Iqbal cleaned up their captain, Laura Wolvaardt (four), on the third delivery of the second over with just five runs on the board.

Following the early blow, Sune Luus joined Brits for a brief 38-run partnership for the second wicket until falling victim to Rameen Shamim in the 10th over. She scored 30 off 35 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

Her dismissal followed a match-defining partnership as Kapp and Brits outclassed Pakistani bowlers to guide South Africa to a commanding victory.

Kapp remained the top-scorer for the Proteas women with an unbeaten 121 off 128 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Brits made 101 not out from 121 balls, featuring nine boundaries.

For Pakistan, Sadia and Rameen could take a wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan accumulated 255/4 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Sidra's anchoring century.

The hosts got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar (zero) in the second over with just three runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Sidra joined Muneeba in the middle, and the duo dominated the Proteas bowlers to add a record-setting 147-run partnership for the second wicket to put Pakistan in a comfortable position.

Ayabonga Khaka eventually broke the monumental stand in the 31st over when she trapped Muneeba lbw, who walked back after scoring 76 off 94 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries.

Sidra was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when she, alongside Aliya Riaz, put together 68 runs for the third wicket until the latter got run out in the 43rd over. She scored 33 off 34 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Following her dismissal, Pakistan lost another wicket in quick succession as their captain, Fatima Sana (five), fell victim to Sekhukhune in the next over.

Meanwhile, Sidra Amin stood her ground firm and carried her bat all the way through to top score for Pakistan with an unbeaten 121 off 150 deliveries, studded with 12 fours.

Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as she took two wickets for 36 runs in her nine overs, while Tumi Sekhukhune chipped in with one.

The eight-wicket victory helped South Africa to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second ODI scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.