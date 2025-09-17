Demi Lovato says she's done with trauma songs ahead of new album

Demi Lovato promises lighter music in new album

Demi Lovato has had a major shift in her music after getting married.

As the singer announced her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, she revealed that it reflects on her current sense of joy.

Lovato, who got married to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in May, told PAPER Magazine, "I think it's really a reflection of where I'm at personally."

"I'm not in this place in my life where I need these huge emotional ballads to release some sort of deep emotional trauma I'm going through," she added.

The singer calls the project as a return to her "Popvato" era, adding that her current stage of life feels "lighter."

"I started writing songs like that, and they just weren't resonating ... heavy topics like that. I'm in a place in my life where my energy feels very light," Lovato said.

Adding, "I just got married. It was a learning curve for me to take what I've always known about music, which is write what you know now. I had to learn how to write what was new to me, and that's what this album is a reflection of. The tone of my life is lighter. I wanted a project that reflected that."

Moreover, Demi Lovato also went on to add about her album, "I think this album isn't really about the killer deep lines."

"So it's like, some things are that deep. But for me personally, right now, this music is not that deep for me. That's the energy I want to carry into this project with the music. I just want to be happy. That’s what this is about for me," she added.

Notably, It’s Not That Deep is set to release on October 24, 2025.