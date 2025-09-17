 
Security forces neutralise five Indian-backed terrorists in Khuzdar IBO: ISPR

Weapons, ammunition, explosives recovered from militants; sanitisation underway, says military's media wing

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

September 17, 2025

Security forces personnel pictured during patrol. —AFP/File
  • Operation conducted on night of September 14, 15: ISPR.
  • Terrorists eliminated after intense fire exchange, it adds.
  • Militants were behind numerous terrorist activities in area.

RAWALPINDI: Amid ongoing efforts to curb the menace of terrorism, the security forces gunned down five more Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On night [of] 14/15 September 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.

"During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," the military's media wing added.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Meanwhile, a sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the ISPR stated. 

The IBO comes days after 31 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy "Fitna al Khwarij" in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Septmeber 13 and 14.

The anti-terror operations are part of the government and the security forces' ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism as the country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan — both of which share border with Afghanistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

The country witnessed a sharp escalation in militant attacks in August, with incidents surging by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

