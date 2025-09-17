Ayesha Omar's 'Lazawaal Ishq' to stream online, not on TV

Pakistani actor and presenter Ayesha Omar. — [email protected]

The much-talked-about Urdu-language reality dating show Lazawaal Ishq, hosted by Pakistani actor and presenter Ayesha Omar, will not air on television, Pakistan’s top media regulator confirmed on Tuesday, putting an end to days of speculation.

In a statement shared on social media, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) said it had received several public complaints about the show.

The regulatory authority clarified that Lazawaal Ishq is a digital-first production, which will be aired online only. It stated that the show will not be broadcast on any Pemra-licensed TV channel, and that the law only applies to the platforms liscensed under Pemra.

The announcement comes after digital buzz over Omar's programme, sparking debate on whether it would make its way to mainstream television.

Modelled after the popular Turkish reality series Aşk Adası, the show will feature four men and four women living together in a lavish villa over 100 episodes. Their interactions and tasks will be filmed before the culmination of the show, marked by the crowning of the winning couple.

The teaser shows Omar against the backdrop of Istanbul’s Bosphorus before she enters the villa — a modern residence with a pool where contestants will spend their time.

The format has previously been adapted for Persian and Arabic audiences, but this marks its first Urdu-language version.