Pakistani spinners rise in latest ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinners Sufiyan Muqeem (left) and Arar Ahmed. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released new T20I rankings with Pakistani players witnessing both rises and drops as several key performers of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 are also reflected in the rise.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris saw significant climbs while former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who both are left out from the T20 side since 2024, slipped in the batter's ranking.

Farhan surged 18 places to 55th, while Haris jumped 22 spots to reach 89th. Babar — who once was a No.1 T20I batter — and Rizwan slipped two and five places to 26th and 33rd, respectively.

Babar and Rizwan last represented Pakistan in the shortest format against South Africa at Centurion on December 13, 2024.

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub and youngster Hasan Nawaz also fell in the rankings, dropping five places to 46th and 12 places to 47th, respectively.

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain in the shortest format, dropped 10 spots to 67th, while opener Fakhar Zaman fell to 69th.

Meanwhile, India’s Abhishek Sharma retained his number one position among T20I batters while England’s Phil Salt and Jos Buttler claimed second and third positions respectively. India’s Tilak Varma dropped two places to fourth.

In the ICC T20I bowlers rankings, India’s Varun Chakravarthy dethroned New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy from the top spot, while West Indies’ Akeal Hosein retained his third spot.

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem climbed four places to 11th with 656 points, followed by teammate Abrar Ahmed, who jumped 11 spots to 16th.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi slipped five places to 27th, while Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf dropped to 33rd and 37th, respectively.