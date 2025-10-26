 
PCB to part ways with women's head coach Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan women went winless at the World Cup as results slid

Sohail Imran
October 26, 2025

Pakistan Women’s National Team head coach Muhammad Wasim can be seen alongside  the oplayers in this image dated April 17, 2025. — @MuhammadWasim77
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a “principled decision” not to renew Women’s National Team head coach Mohammad Wasim’s contract, with a move to remove him from the role already underway, according to sources familiar with the matter. 

Wasim, appointed in 2024, is expected to be replaced, with a new head coach likely to be named next week, the sources added.

Insiders say results continued to decline under Wasim despite full support from the board. Contrary to claims made within the setup, the team did not win a match at the Women’s World Cup, the sources said. 

They also said Wasim was involved in team selection and support-staff appointments were made according to his preference, yet results remained "zero".

Players complained that, despite his title of head coach, Wasim did not provide coaching, the sources said. They added that batting, despite Wasim’s own background as a batsman, became the side’s weakest aspect, while bowling standards also trended down and fielding remained error-prone, with numerous dropped catches at the World Cup. 

Multiple members of the setup described his attitude as abrasive, saying he struggled to align with the bowling and batting coaches and to build rapport with players.

Recently, Pakistan Women's National team's winless Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign saw them finish seventh in the standings with three points.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh before suffering an 88-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India.

The Fatima Sana-led side then delivered a spirited performance against Australia, but Beth Mooney’s gutsy century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led the seven-time champions to a resounding victory.

Pakistan then fell agonisingly short of clinching their first-ever victory over England in Women’s ODI, but intermittent rain here kept them deprived of the glory.

Rain played spoilsport again when they turned up against another former champions, New Zealand, resulting in the crucial match being washed out without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan then suffered a humbling 150-run defeat at the hands of semi-final-bound South Africa before their campaign ender was eventually called off against Sri Lanka.

