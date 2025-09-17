Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans

Travis Kelce gives peek into his wedding plans

An internet-breaking marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is on the cards. This gives a glimpse into their wedding plans.



Appearing on the Jimmy Fallon Show, the host asked the NFL star, "Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?”

In response, the 35-year-old says, “Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?”

His brother, Jason Kelce, was also on the show, and the host asked him if his brother's performer side ever surprised him.

“I've seen these [moves] all growing up. He's always had this in his bag,” the 37-year-old adds. “He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising.”

Last August, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement. The couple shared photos of their event, which saw the latter proposing to the pop icon.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” the Kansas City Chiefs previously told Fox.

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he concluded.