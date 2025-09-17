'The Morning Show': New episode drop timing revealed

When will 'The Morning Show' S4 new episodes arrive?

Season 4 of The Morning Show is back with top anchors Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, ready to take the airwaves at the UBA television network.



Its first episode will premiere on Sept 17; from then, the further titles will drop weekly, while the finale of the season is set to air on Nov 19.

Moreover, the series has revealed the titles for the initial six episodes.

Sept. 17: Episode 1, My Roman Empire

Sept. 24: Episode 2, The Revolution Will Be Televised

Oct. 1: Episode 3, Tipping Point

Oct 8: Episode 4, Love the Questions

Oct. 15: Episode 5, Amari

Oct. 22: Episode 6, If Then

The weekly episodes will drop on Wednesdays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Jennifer, a producer on the show with Reese, described the series in an earlier interview with People as "a beast to film."

"It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends," she noted.

The Morning Show's logline read, "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America."