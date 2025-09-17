Cardi B gets honest about 'harsh criticism' impact

Cardi B gets candid about impact of 'harsh criticism'

Criticism of an artist points out areas where improvement needs to be done. But when it becomes harsh, it becomes a problem. That's what Cardi B, a well-known musician, shares.



"And I'm like, see, this is why I don't put music out, because it's like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to."

"And it's just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you," the Bodak Yellow singer says in an interview with CBS News.

In addition, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, opens up about her views on marriage, sharing she is open to tying the knot again.

"Yeah. I would get married again. I believe in love. I'm a hopeless romantic," she says on Today with Jenna & Friends.

While co-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends, the songbird shared that she is open to marrying again following her split from Offset.

Her comments come after her split with Offset in July 2024, with whom her marriage was, at best, not a fairytale.

On the other hand, Cardi announces that she is having another baby. This time with Stefon Diggs.

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” the Grammy winner confirms the news on Gayle King's CBS Mornings.

“By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff,” she notes, adding the baby is due in Feburary.

“I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,” Cardi concludes.