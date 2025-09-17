Kevin Costner crushing on Elizabeth Hurley as he plans to date A-listers?

Photo: Kevin Costner's secret crush on Elizabeth Hurley laid bare: Report

Kevin Costner may be looking toward an old crush for romance.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the Yellowstone star, 70, once had a major thing for Elizabeth Hurley in the late ’90s when he was dating her roommate.

“Kevin always thought she was smoking hot,” a source said, recalling the British model and actress, now 60, in her prime.

The insider added, “There was a genuine connection there, and rumors circulated they may have actually hooked up, though neither one of them ever admitted it.”

According to the report, Costner has been reflecting on Hurley in the wake of his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

“So if the opportunity ever arose, he’d jump at the chance to get with her,” the source claimed.

The claims align with Life & Style’s reporting that Costner is eyeing A-list Hollywood names to date.

“He’s A-list, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t have an A-list girlfriend,” said another insider, noting his longtime closeness with Jennifer Aniston. “She adores him and would most likely go on a date with him in a heartbeat.”

Other possibilities floated include Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, and Angelina Jolie, with the latter being connected through Costner’s longtime friend Billy Bob Thornton.