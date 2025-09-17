Donald Trump's UK state visit marked by major change in Windsor protocol

Donald Trump's UK state visit different from others in major way

President Donald Trump has arrived in Windsor, U.K., for his unprecedented second state visit along with First Lady Melania Trump.

Donald and Melani will be in the U.K. from 17 September through 18 September. However, the entire state visit will be conducted within the grounds of Windsor estate due to security fears.

To protect the U.S. President and his wife, security has been heightened in Windsor with a strong police presence and a 7-foot fence erected around the estate.

The couple was greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales upon landing in Windsor and then officially welcomed by the King and Queen. They then accompanied the royals to Windsor Castle in horse-drawn carriages, accompanied by a sovereign's escort of 80 mounted soldiers.

Trump was also presented with a 120-strong guard of honour and a display by the Red Arrows. This prompted Trump to smile and pat the King on the arm twice.

The couple has now arrived at the East Lawn at Windsor Castle. There, they witnessed a parade of Massed Bands of the Royal Marines, the Coldstream Guards, and the Royal Air Force, with the Old Guard Fifes and Drums from the US Army Band.

They will also watch the Beating Retreat military ceremony, which will be concluded with a display by the Red Arrows.