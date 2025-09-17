King Charles takes hands on role in banquet prep for Donald Trump

King Charles reviews banquet preparations ahead of Donald Trump dinner

King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen inspecting the preparations ahead of the State Banquet during the visit of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

The Royal Family shared a video of Charles and Camilla inspecting the arrangements themselves and shaking hands with their staff members.

The hall looked nothing short of regal and luxurious with long tables ready with dishes, glasses, napkins, and other items.

"The King and Queen inspect the banquet table in St George’s Hall ahead of this evening’s State Banquet. The culmination of work across the Royal Household, every detail needs to be perfect for a visiting Head of State," read the caption.

Donald Trump and Melania were welcomed today by the Prince and Princess of Wales as soon as they landed at Windsor estate.

Kate and William were seen greeting the couple and then escorted them to meet the King and Queen. The four royals and the visiting couple then reached Windsor Castle.

Royal Salutes were fired from both the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

They then witnessed a flypast by the Royal Arrows, which released a smoke of American flag colors red, white, and blue.

Donald Trump’s second U.K. state visit comes after King Charles sent him an invitation in June this year.