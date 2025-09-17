Why Did Kate Middleton skip curtsy to King Charles at Trump welcome?

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump

Kate Middleton did not dip when greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla during the official welcome for US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

The US couple arrived by helicopter on Wednesday where Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were the first royals to greet them.

The couples then walked together to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to PEOPLE, since Charles’ accession in 2022, William and Kate have often played a leading role in welcoming foreign dignitaries before accompanying them to the monarch.

Kate is frequently seen curtsying to the king and queen at such moments, but PEOPLE noted that the arrangements for the Trumps’ visit meant the Prince and Princess of Wales were already with the royal couple before the guests’ arrival.

Kate Middleton curtsying to King Charles at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent

Kate, 43, was seen curtsying to her father-in-law just a day earlier at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

Royals traditionally curtsy or bow when greeting the monarch after some time apart, a protocol observed even by close family.







