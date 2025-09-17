 
Geo News

Why Did Kate Middleton skip curtsy to King Charles at Trump welcome?

Kate Middleton on Tuesday won hearts with her goodbye to King Charles after the funeral of Duchess of Kent

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump

Kate Middleton did not dip when greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla during the official welcome for US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

The US couple arrived by helicopter on Wednesday where Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were the first royals to greet them. 

The couples then walked together to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Why Did Kate Middleton skip curtsy to King Charles at Trump welcome?

According to PEOPLE, since Charles’ accession in 2022, William and Kate have often played a leading role in welcoming foreign dignitaries before accompanying them to the monarch. 

Kate is frequently seen curtsying to the king and queen at such moments, but PEOPLE noted that the arrangements for the Trumps’ visit meant the Prince and Princess of Wales were already with the royal couple before the guests’ arrival.

Kate Middleton curtsying to King Charles at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent
Kate Middleton curtsying to King Charles at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent

Kate, 43, was seen curtsying to her father-in-law just a day earlier at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent. 

Why Did Kate Middleton skip curtsy to King Charles at Trump welcome?

Royals traditionally curtsy or bow when greeting the monarch after some time apart, a protocol observed even by close family.



Donald Trump's UK state visit marked by major change in Windsor protocol
Donald Trump's UK state visit marked by major change in Windsor protocol
Trump honours Queen Elizabeth after Windsor Castle welcome
Trump honours Queen Elizabeth after Windsor Castle welcome
Queen Camilla shows Kate Middleton who's incharge at Trump's royal welcome video
Queen Camilla shows Kate Middleton who's incharge at Trump's royal welcome
Royal Family receives major warning over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal Family receives major warning over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Trump's Windsor carriage ride with King Charles sparks criticism
Trump's Windsor carriage ride with King Charles sparks criticism
Netflix boss gushes over Meghan Makrle's strong presence in shows
Netflix boss gushes over Meghan Makrle's strong presence in shows
Kate Middleton's ruby earrings at Trump welcome spark political speculation
Kate Middleton's ruby earrings at Trump welcome spark political speculation
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with sweet, emotional moment with King Charles
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with sweet, emotional moment with King Charles