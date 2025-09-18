Olivia Munn pens gushing note to daughter Mei

Olivia Munn marks daughter Mei milestone day

Olivia Munn is celebrating daughter Mei June's first trip around the sun.

The mom of two took to her Instagram account to share another post on daughter Mei June's milestone birthday.

In the celebratory post, the actress gushed over Mei calling her "happiest, smiliest baby," who is "desperate" to walk and loves big brother.

"We’ve been celebrating Méi’s first birthday for the past few days," Munn began in the caption along with several snaps of Mei's birthday celebration on a cruise.

"She is the happiest, smiliest baby who will also let you know exactly when she doesn’t like something or want something you won’t give her (she mostly wants all the sharp things)."

Munn went on to gush, "She is absolutely in love with her big brother, if I’m in the room she insists that I be the one to hold her and her daddy is the only one who can put her to bed."

"She’s so cute when she drinks out of straws, she wants to be independent but also have me carry her which is why her favorite place is in the front carrier, her favorite cuisine is Thai and no matter what room she’s in she always manages to find the outlets."

"Just like her Chinese zodiac and the translation of her name, she’s the perfect mix of a dragon and a plum," Munn ended her post with a sweet wish. "Happiest First Birthday our Méi Méi girl. We love you we love you we love you.