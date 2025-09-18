Howie Mandel shares emotional story of grandson Axel’s fight against Leukemia

Howie Mandel and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz have shared some insights into what their family has been dealing with over the past several years.

During an appearance on the latest episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the pair revealed that Jackelyn’s 9-year-old son, Axel, was previously diagnosed with leukemia, and he is now in remission.

“This is the first time we’ve ever talked about it on camera,” said Howie.

Jackelyn broke down in tears while sharing that Axel was diagnosed with cancer after a trip to Hawaii.

The America’s Got Talent judge chimed in to reveal that her grandson "is doing better and is in remission right now."

"But he had to have a bone marrow transplant from his sister," explained Howie, adding that Axel is still dealing with the aftermath of his transplant.

“Three, four years, and it’s still a struggle,” shared the 69-year-old comedian. “He doesn’t have an immune system, so he can’t go to school. He’s doing well. His leukemia is in remission."

"We’re just trying to build up his immune system," he added.

Jackelyn then added that “I don't think people realize that there's so much that goes into treatment that it's not just the cancer alone, but it's also the treatment afterwards and the follow-up.”

“And it's a really, really, really long, hard road," she added.

For those unversed, Jackelyn shares Axel with hubby Alex Shultz.