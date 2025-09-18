'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' suspended after comments about Charlie Kirk's killing

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show amid political pressure

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an indefinite period following comments the late-night host made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The network’s decision came just hours after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr—appointed under former president Donald Trump—warned during his appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast that broadcasters could face fines or license revocation if they didn’t act against Kimmel's show.

In a statement Wednesday night, ABC—which is owned by Disney—confirmed it would replace Kimmel’s program in its schedule “for the foreseeable future.”

Nexstar Media, one of the largest U.S. station owners, also said it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! nationwide, calling his remarks “offensive and insensitive.”

Doubling down on the announcement, Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the most ABC affiliates, announced plans to air a tribute to Kirk during Kimmel’s timeslot.

Trump praised the move on social media, calling it “great news for America” and congratulating ABC for its “courage.” He mocked NBC hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers as “total losers,” a jab that comes two months after Stephen Colbert’s show was canceled.

Kimmel’s original comments came during his Monday and Tuesday monologues. Referring to the suspect charged with killing Kirk—28-year-old Tyler Robinson, now facing aggravated murder and other charges—Kimmel criticized MAGA supporters for “trying to score political points” and mocked Vice President JD Vance for blaming the political left without evidence.

He cited research attributing most extremist violence in the U.S. to far-right groups, rubbishing Vance’s claims as “complete bullshit.”

Kimmel has yet to issue a public statement about the suspension,.