Donald Trump cheers Jimmy Kimmel show suspension after earlier threat

Donald Trump celebrates as Jimmy Kimmel's show gets pulled off air

US President Donald Trump is publicly cheering over ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s controversial remarks.

The network announced the indefinite pull on Wednesday, days after Kimmel addressed Charlie Kirk’s killing during his monologue.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."

He also took aim at NBC’s late-night lineup: “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

A spokesperson for Disney's ABC addressed the suspension in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 17, saying the decision comes in the wake of Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue where he directly referenced Trump’s “Make America Great Again” supporters and Kirk's assassination.

During Monday and Tuesday broadcasts, Kimmel accused right-wing groups of “trying to score political points” and mocked Vice President JD Vance for blaming the left without evidence.

He cited research linking most extremist violence in the U.S. to far-right groups, dismissing Vance’s claims as “complete bullshit.”

After Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University, Trump mourned his death on social media platform, Truth Social, later promising to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously.

Kimmel rubbished the MAGA enthusiasm during the Monday, Sept. 15 broadcast and accused the supporters of "doing everything they can to score political points from it."

"In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” he mocked Trump, further pointing, "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend."

"This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish. And it didn't just happen once," Kimmel remarked.

In response, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr—appointed under former president Donald Trump—called on broadcasters to pull off Kimmel's show, warning they risked fines or license revocation.

Nexstar Media—one of the largest U.S. station owners—also said it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! nationwide, calling his remarks “offensive and insensitive.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the most ABC affiliates, announced plans to air a tribute to Kirk during Kimmel’s timeslot.

The suspension comes two months after Trump warned that Kimmel could be next after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled two months ago. Kimmel has not publicly commented on the suspension.