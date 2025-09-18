PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for London after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz sees Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif off at Riyadh Airport on September 18. — PID

PM Shehbaz praises Saudi leader’s vision for Muslim world.

Premier values Saudi support, trade and investment interest.

Islamabad, Riyadh sign landmark mutual defence pact.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for London from Riyadh on Thursday after completing his state visit to Saudi Arabia, where Deputy Governor of Riyadh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz bid him farewell at the airport.

The premier arrived in Riyadh on a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

During the visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalised a landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging to treat any aggression against one country as aggression against both.

The agreement was signed days after Israel launched a strike towards Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, a move that sparked outrage among Muslim nations and world leaders alike.

In a post on X today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply touched” by the warm reception extended to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Riyadh.

Premier said the unprecedented welcome he received in Riyadh “speaks volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.

PM added that his “most cordial" talks with the crown prince covered a wide range of issues, including regional challenges and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation. He also praised Mohammed bin Salman’s vision and leadership for the Muslim world.

On bilateral matters, the prime minister said he greatly valued the crown prince’s consistent support and his strong interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade, and business ties with Pakistan.

Upon arrival in Riyadh, Premier Shehbaz was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, while Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, and senior diplomatic officials were also present.

As the prime minister's special aircraft entered the Saudi airspace, the F-15 jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted him as a gesture of warm welcome.

Later, as the plane landed at King Khalid Airport, Riyadh, a 21-gun salute boomed in the background to herald his arrival, which was followed by the salute by the smartly turned-out contingents of Saudi armed forces.

Preparations underway for PM’s UNGA visit

Arrangements are going on to finalise accommodations, schedules and meetings for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation for their visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), The News reported.

Sources indicate this year’s delegation is considerably larger than in previous years’, requiring rooms to be booked in two of New York’s upscale hotels. The daily rate for a standard room exceeds $1,000, with additional costs for family suites and meeting rooms.

Luckily, diplomatic staff are exempt from local taxes on these bookings, so only the base rates apply. The delegation includes around eight ministers and advisors, with a total headcount of 40 to 50 people. Over 28 rooms have been reserved in one hotel and more than 20 in another.

The prime minister and key officials will stop in London before arriving in New York, while other delegation members will arrive on separate flights. The hotel costs for the six-night stay are expected to surpass $300,000 (Rs8.44 million), excluding other expenses like meals and meeting facilities.

The Pakistani ambassador to the UN will hold a briefing on September 19, and further details are awaited. The prime minister is also set to meet with IMF and World Bank representatives in New York, accompanied by the finance minister.

PM Shehabz is also likely to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump on September 25, sources said.

The insiders said that the meeting, expected on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will also be attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.