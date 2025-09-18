Kate Middleton's brother in awe of her state banquet appearance

Kate Middleton’s brother praises her state banquet appearance

Kate Middleton’s younger brother, James Middleton, is cheering on the princess for her standout appearance at Wednesday’s state banquet at Windsor Castle for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Prince William and Kate shared a full-length photo on Instagram as they dressed for the royal event, captioning “Ready for the State Banquet” with the US and UK flags.

As fans were left in awe of the royal couple, Kate's brother also dropped a patriotic comment under the photo shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Proud to be [British]” the 38-year-old entrepreneur wrote with an emoji of the UK flag.

For the event, which was also attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family, Kate wore a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with a full-length, hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown.

She completed the look with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara—her most-worn royal headpiece—plus diamond earrings once belonging to Queen Elizabeth II.

She also sported the Royal Family Order of King Charles III and the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II along with the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a black suit with his military honours.

James has been vocal in his support for his sister before as well. When Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, he shared a childhood photo of the two outdoors with an encouraging message.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” he wrote on social media.