Yolanda Hadid makes sweet pledge to Bella amid health scare

Photo: Yolanda Hadid all hearts for Bella Hadid as she shares Lyme disease struggles

Bella Hadid has recently received a lot of love and support from her mother Yolanda Hadid.

As fans will be aware, the super mogul recently took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from a hospital bed, as she was getting an IV.

Sharing her struggles with the chronic Lyme disease, she penned, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

Now, Yolanda, who was also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, shared supportive message for her courageous daughter in reply.

In a heartfelt post, the doting mother began, “Watching my Bella struggle in silence cuts the deepest core of hopelessness inside me.”

“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain; I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey, but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

Yolanda went on to claim that even though she has stopped sharing details of her personal journey with Lyme, she has not given and has continued to search for a cure for the disease.

“Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory,” Yolanda continued.

“To my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous. No child is suppose[d] to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease,” Yolanda wrote. “I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced.”

She concluded by saying, “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain. I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes.”