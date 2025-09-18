 
What happened to Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid's mother left the model's fans worried about her health in an Instagram post on Thursday

September 18, 2025

Yolanda Hadid’s emotional Instagram post about her daughter Bella Hadid has left fans of the model worried and asking what happened to her.

Sharing a series of images of Bella undergoing treatment, Yolanda wrote that her daughter has been battling chronic neurological Lyme disease, an illness Bella was first diagnosed with in 2013. 

“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone,” she wrote.

The post offered a rare glimpse into Bella’s health struggles. Yolanda said she has watched Bella “struggle in silence,” describing it as cutting into “the deepest core of hopelessness.” 

She praised her daughter as “relentless and courageous” while acknowledging the “darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell” Bella has faced for over a decade.

Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection, can lead to long-term neurological symptoms when it becomes chronic. 

Yolanda, who has spoken publicly about her own battle with the illness, said she has traveled the world searching for treatments and hopes one day to share what they have learned with the wider Lyme community.

“I pray for your speedy recovery my love,” she wrote to Bella, adding, “We will continue to fight for better days, together.”



