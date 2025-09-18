'Saturday Night Live' taps A-listers as hosts for season 51

'SNL' announces new hosts for season 51

For the upcoming season 51, Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts: Bad Bunny, who will be the host, and Doja Cat as the musical guest, along with Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter.

Notably, for the first time, the Please Please Please hitmaker is appearing as a host in the late-night sketch comedy show; however, as a musical guest, it will mark her second appearance.

In addition, the new cast will feature in the forthcoming season, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Regarding the old faces, SNL recently underwent noticeable exits. Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardener left the sketch series along with Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim.

But Bowen Yang, who has been attached to SNL for a long time, sticks to the show, crediting series creator Lorne Michaels for making him stay.

In his previous interview, he raved about the series, saying, "That SNL is this boot camp, and that implies that there is a next phase; you train for something else. It's always a transitional place, and I think it is always a launching pad."

He noted, "Even for people who stay on the show, like Kenan [Thompson], let's say, he has still used that show to help expand his possibilities."

“I let that go, and I think it served me well. I like having no road map. If there's any place to do that, it's SNL, where it's week to week."

Meanwhile, season 51 of Saturday Night Live will air on Oct 4.

