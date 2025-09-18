 
Kate Middleton's brother James reacts to her State Banquet photo with Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo before attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle

September 18, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton drew wide attention online Wednesday after sharing a photo of themselves ahead of the state banquet hosted by King Charles III in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

The image, posted to the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was captioned simply: “Ready for The State Banquet.” 

Within just a few hours, the post had nearly one million likes, underscoring the global fascination with the royal couple.

Among those reacting to the photo was former football star David Beckham, who pressed the like button on the post.

Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, also joined in, commenting: “Proud to be GB.”

William and Kate, who have taken increasingly prominent roles in hosting foreign guests since Charles became king in 2022, were seated with the president and first lady during the elaborate dinner.

The state banquet, held in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, was a centerpiece of Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, bringing together senior royals, government leaders and dignitaries. 

