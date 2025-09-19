King Charles III left to suffer alone in shocking neglect by Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla accused of deliberately abandoning ailing King Charles

King Charles III, facing what insiders describe as heartbreaking final days, was left alone while Queen Camilla departed on a lavish $40 million yacht vacation.

For those unaware, King Charles visited Balmoral Castle, which is located in Scotland, for his annual Summer Vacation in August but Queen Camilla was not there with him.

She was also enjoying a holiday with her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, as she booked a trip on a Syrian-Saudi businessman and philanthropist, Wafic Said’s $40 million superyacht Zenobia, in the Mediterranean near Greece.

This left the monarch, who is fighting with an undisclosed form of cancer, alone in a bat-infested, empty, cold castle.

An insider told Radar Online that Queen Camilla "didn't have a care in the world," adding, she “wasn't frolicking in the sea with some young man but it still wasn't a good look for her."

Queen Camilla’s critics are also raising questions that "Charles has been very vocal about tightening the royal purse strings, yet Camilla takes off on some lavish getaway on a billionaire's boat. It was poor timing – and perhaps poor taste,” per the source.

Notably, this trip of Queen Camilla upset some members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince William and Princess Kate, who support King Charles’ mandate to tighten the monarchy’s budget.

The insider revealed, "The only reason William and Kate didn't join Charles at Balmoral is because they're about to move into their new 'forever home,' Forest Lodge. They have a lot on their plate right now. Charles probably would have liked to have Camilla by his side – now more than ever – but she apparently had better things to do.”

“The damage has been done. The sad thing is Charles would have liked her to join him at Balmoral for the whole of the August break,” said the source.