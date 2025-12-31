Prince Harry exposes royal family's dark truth

The British monarch's youngest son Prince Harry left fans in surprise with his claims about the royal family's festive feud, tension and awkward competition.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry detailed his return from a life-changing trip to the South Pole in 2013, just in time to spend the holidays with the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

"I told myself to make the best of it, use this time to protect the serenity I’d achieved at the Pole," he wrote.

"My hard drive was cleaned. Alas, my family at that moment was infected with some very scary malware."

That "malware" was "largely to do with the Court Circular, that annual record of 'official engagements' done by each member of the royal family in the preceding calendar year."

The "sinister document," as Harry called it, is issued daily by St. James's Palace.

"At the end of the year, when all the numbers got tallied, comparisons would be made in the press," Harry shared. "Ah, this one’s busier than that one. Ah, this one’s a lazy s---."

"The Court Circular was an ancient document, but it had lately morphed into a circular firing squad. It didn’t create the feelings of competitiveness that ran in my family, but it amplified them, weaponized them," Harry said.

Harry wrote, that in part made him feel like the Court Circular was a "joke."