Tina Knowles reveals if Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy will pursue music

Tina Knowles reveals if Blue Ivy about to drop album

Tina Knowles says granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter can do anything she puts her mind to.

When asked if Blue Ivy is preparing to follow in her parents’ Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s footsteps, Tina told People, "I don't know if that's her passion."

While a music career seems natural for the 13 year old, who joined her mom’s Cowboy Carter Tour and performed in many shows, her grandmother thinks she can do many other things.

"She can do so many things," Tina said. "She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she's good at. So I don't know what she's going to do."

"I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don't think that that's her passion," she added.

Blue Ivy began dabbling in music at a very young ag. She performed at her mom’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and then Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025. Her vocals have been featured in 2019's Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce shared insight into her daughter’s many skills in 2024, telling GQ that she didn’t want Blue on stage and that it was the teen’s own choice.

"Blue is an artist," the Run the World hitmaker said of her daughter. "She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress. She has been creating characters since she was 3. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z shared kids Blue Ivy and twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.