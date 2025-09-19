Prince Louis’s autumn hobby revealed by Princess of Wales

Prince Louis has developed a seasonal passion for collecting conkers, the Princess of Wales revealed during an engagement this week with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

The seven-year-old royal has been gathering horse chestnuts with enthusiasm, according to his mother, who shared the detail while meeting Scouts at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

“We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere,” Catherine told Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, adding that Louis enjoys loading the autumn treasures into his toy trucks, as per Daily Mail.

The Princess, joint president of the Scouts, joined Mrs. Trump in chatting with children from Lewisham, south-east London, as they took part in outdoor art activities.

Both women helped create pictures from leaves and later joined the youngsters for a picnic featuring honey sandwiches prepared with honey from the Wales family’s hives at Anmer Hall.

Moreover, the First Lady gifted jars of White House honey to the children as a keepsake, as per the outlet's claims.

The royal anecdote followed Prince William’s revelation last year that Louis had taken up the drums, a pastime that made life at Windsor “very loud.”

For the outing, Catherine showcased an autumnal look blending American and British designers, while Melania Trump opted for neutrals as the pair spent the afternoon engaging with the Scouts, as per the publication.