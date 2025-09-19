Palace hits back at reports of fight between Donald Trump, King Charles' staffs

Buckingham Palace denies reports of clash between Trump and King Charles' staffs

Buckingham Palace has debunked a report that claimed that Donald Trump's Secret Service personnel butted heads with King Charles’ chefs during the state Banquet on September 18.

Trump was visiting the U.K. in an unprecedented second state visit and was welcomed with all the pomp that the royals could offer. He received salutes and a display by the Royal Arrows.

Later, a state banquet was held in his honor at Windsor Castle. The banquet consisted of dishes like Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, as well as dessert bombe glacee cardinal.

But a source told Daily Mail that Trump’s security personnel entered the kitchen and oversaw preparations. Staff members reportedly "grew frustrated" as the agents kept agents "repeatedly" checking and even sampling the food.

The mole revealed, "The banquet was a resounding success in the main hall, but there was a disruption behind the scenes."

"Tensions flared between the chefs preparing the meal and the US security team responsible for protecting the President and his entourage," they continued.

After a while, the "quiet irritation" grew into a "heated exchange" and voices were raised, while the guests above had no idea.

Now, a Palace source has denied any such exchange ever took place, saying, "This story, and these claims, are categorically untrue."