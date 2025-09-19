Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles talks childhood fears

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles admits to downplaying her gifts in childhood

Tina Knowles recently got candid about her childhood.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Knowles discussed the passions of her granddaughter Blue Ivy at The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion, which took place on 18th September.

While revealing that Beyonce's daughter has the gift of acing everything, she puts her head to, Knowles took a trip down memory lane and confessed that she did not share her genius when she was her age.

She went on to recall recalled that during her early days, she never seemed at par with the dozens of nieces and nephews she had.

Reportedly, she felt like she “wasn't good at many things” whereas they seemed to do “good at everything.”

However, speaking of Blue Ivy, the doting grandmother confirmed that “She can do so many things.”

Knowles further revealed, “She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she's good at."

In conclusion, she remarked, "So I don't know what she's going to do.”

