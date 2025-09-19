Prince Harry reeling in 'pangs of exile' as Trump delivers major snub

Prince Harry feeling 'pangs of exile' after major snub at key UK event

Prince Harry has been left feeling “the pangs of exile” after US President Donald Trump snubbed him during a key speech.

During his second state visit to the U.K., Trump made a speech in front of the Royal Family and other guests at the state banquet.

In front of King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Windsor Castle, Trump praised the Prince of Wales and made no mention of Harry.

"I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have unbelievable success in the future," he said.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express that the snub must make Harry feel the “pangs of exile”.

The U.S. President is known to be a supporter of the British Royal Family and has clearly expressed his dislike for Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle in the past.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

They also publicly criticized the royals and made claims of mistreatment against them in an explosive Oprah interview as well as their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.