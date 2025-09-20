Tom Cruise 'solid' marriage deal before locking in with Ana de Armas laid bare

Tom Cruise wants 'no obstacles' as prepares for prenup before proposing Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to take a big leap in his relationship to Ana de Armas.

As per a report by RadarOnline.com, the Mission Impossible actor is planning to make a "bulletproof" marriage contract with his attorneys, before he ties the knot with the Ballerini actress.

The duo, who have been at the center of romance rumours since February 2025, recently spotted together in Vermont, near Ana's $7million home.

Insiders claim that the romance between the 37-year-old actress and the 63-year-old Hollywood hunk is getting stronger and they have “become incredibly close,” via People.

However, this time Tom does not want to repeat his past mistakes from his previous marriages.

An industry insider told the first outlet, "Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he's careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt – something fair, transparent, and completely solid."

A pal close to the pair claimed, "This has nothing to do with doubt on Tom's part. For him, it shows just how committed he is.

"He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go."