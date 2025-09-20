Robert Irwin on what his father would’ve thought of his incredible 'DWTS' debut

Robert Irwin, who recently stunned viewers with his high-energy dance performance on Dancing With The Stars, has shared what his late father, Steve Irwin, would have thought of his stellar debut.

On September 16, the Australian conservationist gave a high-energy Jive to Steppenwolf's track Born to Be Wild alongside dance partner Witney Carson on the premiere episode of DTWS season 34.

After the performance, Robert's mother, Terri, took to her Instagram account and posted a clip of a chat Robert had on Access Hollywood.

"What would your dad say about seeing you on Dancing With The Stars?" host Kit Hoover asked the TV star.

Robert simply smiled and replied that Steve "would definitely be looking down proudly on his talented son."

"Mate, I think he'd be stoked," enthused the wildlife photographer. "He was the sort of person where he just never held back. "

"He was passionate and enthusiastic about every single thing he did," he added.

In the video, Robert informed the outlet that he was paying tribute to his father's legacy and zest for life by participating in the dance show.

"He loved life when he was just living on the edge and giving it 100, and that is what this experience is," he said.

"I have the honour of continuing his legacy—my family's legacy—and I never thought I'd get to do that by dancing, but here we are and I'm just so grateful for that," added Robert.

For those unversed, Robert's dad, Steve, breathed his last on September 4, 2006.