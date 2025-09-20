Prince William leaves Meghan Markle, Harry 'furious'

Prince William has left his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle ‘furious’ with his latest move, it has been claimed.

The insiders tell Radar Online, the California-based royal couple are "furious" after Prince William's surprise Hollywood cameo.

The sources claimed Meghan and Harry believe their royal rival William has stolen the celebrity limelight they once hoped to claim.

The future king appeared alongside actor Eugene Levy in a preview clip for travel series The Reluctant Traveler recently.

The royal confidant claims, "Harry and Meghan are certain it's not by chance that so many major stars are keeping their distance.

"They believe it's now trendier for celebrities to align themselves with William and Kate – and the jealousy is eating away at them."

Another source went on saying, "To them, it seems like William is making things more difficult for them to grab any of the limelight they crave. They are even convinced he is poisoning Hollywood executives against them."

The report claimed this after Meghan’s second Netflix series has been a shambles, failing to reach the platform's top 10 despite her efforts to line up star guests.

Meghan felt ‘humiliated’ when the top-tier stars failed to show up, the insider continued.