 
Geo News

Mandy Moore gets honest about her own 'This Is Us' performance

Mandy Moore makes shocking confession about her performance in 'This Is Us'

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 20, 2025

Mandy Moore mocks her own This Is Us performance
Mandy Moore mocks her own 'This Is Us' performance

Mandy Moore has admitted it “feels” funny to rewatch the hit series This Is Us now as a mother.

The 41-year-old American actress, who played the role of mother Rebecca in This Is Us, which ran from September 2016 to May 2022, told PEOPLE magazine that the show played a vital role in preparing her to be a mother in real life.

Moore said, "The overwhelming takeaway [from the show] is just being a parent now. Watching the show through that lens is really fascinating for me and for [costar] Chris [Sullivan], because we both were parents towards the very end of the show."

She added, "Looking back on those earlier seasons, I think, 'How the heck did I know what I was doing?' I didn't know how to change a diaper, I didn't know what was going on.”

"It's pretty funny to think back to those early days,” the star of A Walk to Remember remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have three children: sons August “Gus” Harrison and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, and daughter Louise “Lou” Everett.

Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies