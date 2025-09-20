Mandy Moore gets honest about her own 'This Is Us' performance

Mandy Moore mocks her own 'This Is Us' performance

Mandy Moore has admitted it “feels” funny to rewatch the hit series This Is Us now as a mother.

The 41-year-old American actress, who played the role of mother Rebecca in This Is Us, which ran from September 2016 to May 2022, told PEOPLE magazine that the show played a vital role in preparing her to be a mother in real life.

Moore said, "The overwhelming takeaway [from the show] is just being a parent now. Watching the show through that lens is really fascinating for me and for [costar] Chris [Sullivan], because we both were parents towards the very end of the show."

She added, "Looking back on those earlier seasons, I think, 'How the heck did I know what I was doing?' I didn't know how to change a diaper, I didn't know what was going on.”

"It's pretty funny to think back to those early days,” the star of A Walk to Remember remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have three children: sons August “Gus” Harrison and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, and daughter Louise “Lou” Everett.