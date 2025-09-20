'Almost Famous' star Patrick Fugit finally explains why he relocated to Texas

Patrick Fugit reveals why he left Los Angeles

Patrick Fugit, best known for his breakout role in Almost Famous, has opened up about why he moved to Texas from Los Angeles.

For those unaware, the 42-year-old actor debuted his acting career with a lead role in Almost Famous twenty-five years ago but instead of living the glamorous life of Los Angeles and Hollywood, he chose Texas as his permanent residence.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Fugit revealed that he, his wife Jenny del Rosario, and their children relocated to Texas “three years or so” ago.

Articulating his thoughts, he said, "I grew up in Utah, and L.A.'s energy never resonated with me.”

The Outcast star added, “I love being on set and I love character development and scene development, I love storytelling, I love being around other actors and good directors. I love making the films. And auditioning and stuff like that is its own... it's almost like a different art form, or a different part of the business."

"I guess I've always really focused on family through my adult life and my close circle of people. My wife and I, we had our first kid in 2019 and we were in L.A. and we had spent a couple years there," Fugit quipped. "2020 was a very dynamic period of time in L.A. and it was not, in fact, dynamism that we really liked."

"We also wanted to have chickens and goats and a big garden and a trampoline in a backyard and cool s*** that we have now for our kids,” he shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Fugit was a teenager from Salt Lake City when he gave an audition for the role of William Miller for Cameron Crowe's 2000 movie, Almost Famous, and eventually secured the role, marking his first screen acting gig.