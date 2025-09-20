Bobby Berk recalls speaking to John Cena for latest gig

Photo: Bobby Berk praises John Cena's work ethic: 'Hardest working man'

Bobby Berk reportedly has been left impressed by John Cena's work ethic.

As fans will be aware, Bobby Berk is set to host HGTV’s Junk or Jackpot, which has John Cena as its executive producer.

In a new chat with Us weekly, Berk recounted how he accepted the opportunity.

Berk revealed that the idea for the wrestling memorabilia project sparked when Cena was out with friends at dinner, enthusiastically discussing his extensive collections.

“My new project is for HGTV and HBO Max, it is called Junk or Jackpot? It was through the mind of the genius John Cena,” he began.

“He was out at dinner one night talking with friends about these crazy collections of wrestling memorabilia.”

“He’s like, ‘I need to develop this.’ So he did and he asked me to host it. It’s been a lot of fun," he continued.

Praising Cena's passion for the projetc, he remarked, "He is the hardest working man in Hollywood.”

In a previous chat Cena discussed, “The idea for Junk or Jackpot? was born out of a conversation I had with friends. People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out.”