Neil Patrick Harris raves about son amid Broadway drama

Neil Patrick Harris gushes about his bond with his son

Neil Patrick Harris is playing in a Broadway show, and so is his son in a play at his school.



This, the actor explains in an interview with People, created a way the father and son doubled down on their bond.

“Gideon is in his school play right now. He’s in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” he shares, appearing in a show after Peter Pan Goes Wrong in 2023.

“So it’s fun to have him watch me and to talk shop. And Harper is amazingly talented and artistic as well," the actor gushes about his son, who is 14.

The How I Met Your Mother star continues, “Everyone has seen the show. Harper came and saw it on Sunday, Gideon saw it by himself like three days before that David has seen it twice."

"Which I’m really chuffed by because I love that they’re able to come to the opening night and not say, ‘I hope it’s good,’ but sort of be representing and proud of of papa and what he’s doing," he notes.

Regarding his husband David Burtka, Neil says, “David works a lot, and I’m so proud of him."

Since 2004, the pair have known each other. They became public with their engagement in 2011 and three years later tied the knot in 2014.

Moreover, through surrogacy, the couple welcomed their “happy, healthy” twins on Oct. 12, 2010.