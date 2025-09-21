Taylor Swift says 'The Life of a Showgirl' is unlike anything she's done before

Taylor Swift promises extra surprises in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift shared some insights ahead of her twelfth studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Swift revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming album.

On Saturday, the video shows Swift gushing about her “extraordinary” album shoot with Martin Marcus.

She said, “I just wanted the fans to have as many images from this sort of world this album era as possible.”

“And so I really spent a lot of time figuring out how I could make the best vinyl product and the best packaging and the best CD experience that they could have,” Swift added.

The Lover hitmaker went on to add, “So we've got — the CDs all have photo cards in them, the vinyls, they each have a poem inside of them, a unique poem. They've got more images than we ever planned to put in there.”

Additionally, Swift noted different details of the album, including design choices she’d “never done before.”

Swift said, “I think we wanted this album to feel really luxurious. And kind of as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she's onstage.”

“Meanwhile, like in the quick-change room, she's like [heaving]. Maybe that's just me. I don't know,” the Cruel Summer hitmaker added. “The vinyl packaging, the CD packaging, the photographs, the photo cards — it's all just something I'm very proud of, and it took a lot of time to put together, a lot of concentration, a lot of organization, but hopefully it pays off.”

“I hope the fans are happy,” Taylor Swift said.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3, 2025.