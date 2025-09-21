Neil Patrick Harris gets candid about his family's support

Photo: Neil Patrick Harris gets honest about receiving support from family

Neil Patrick Harris has shed light on his family.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the 52-year-old actor reflected on how his family has been supporting his latest Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre in New York City.

It is noteworthy that Harris shares 14-year-old twins Gideon and Harper with husband David Burtka.

During the chat, he revealed that the family attended preview performances before celebrating opening night on 16th September 2025.

“Everyone has seen the show,” Harris said proudly, adding that each family member made time for a viewing.

“Harper came and saw it on Sunday, Gideon saw it by himself like three days before that and David has seen it twice,” Harris explained.

“I’m really chuffed by that because I love that they’re able to come to the opening night and not say, ‘I hope it’s good,’ but sort of be representing and proud of papa and what he’s doing,” he concluded.