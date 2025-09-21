 
Geo News

Neil Patrick Harris gets candid about his family's support

Neil Patrick Harris recounted a proud moment of his kids and partner

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Photo: Neil Patrick Harris gets honest about receiving support from family
Photo: Neil Patrick Harris gets honest about receiving support from family

Neil Patrick Harris has shed light on his family. 

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the 52-year-old actor reflected on how his family has been supporting his latest Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre in New York City.

It is noteworthy that Harris shares 14-year-old twins Gideon and Harper with husband David Burtka. 

During the chat, he revealed that the family attended preview performances before celebrating opening night on 16th September 2025.

“Everyone has seen the show,” Harris said proudly, adding that each family member made time for a viewing.

“Harper came and saw it on Sunday, Gideon saw it by himself like three days before that and David has seen it twice,” Harris explained.

 “I’m really chuffed by that because I love that they’re able to come to the opening night and not say, ‘I hope it’s good,’ but sort of be representing and proud of papa and what he’s doing,” he concluded.

Neil Patrick Harris raves about son amid Broadway drama
Neil Patrick Harris raves about son amid Broadway drama
Natalie Wood's daughter breaks silence on stepdad Robert Wagner and survival
Natalie Wood's daughter breaks silence on stepdad Robert Wagner and survival
Bobby Berk recalls speaking to John Cena for latest gig
Bobby Berk recalls speaking to John Cena for latest gig
Saoirse Ronan's first reaction to 'Bad Apples' revealed
Saoirse Ronan's first reaction to 'Bad Apples' revealed
Julia Roberts gets candid about 'After the Hunt' co-star acting
Julia Roberts gets candid about 'After the Hunt' co-star acting
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about 'redesigning his skin'
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about 'redesigning his skin'
'Almost Famous' star Patrick Fugit finally explains why he relocated to Texas
'Almost Famous' star Patrick Fugit finally explains why he relocated to Texas
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars weigh in on upcoming movie
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars weigh in on upcoming movie