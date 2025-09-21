Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India lock horns in Super 4 clash today after handshake row

India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

Agha skips pre-match press conference.

Sports psychologist joins Pakistan squad.

Andy Pycroft remains in charge as match referee.

Pakistan is set to face arch-rival India in a Super-Four encounter of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 today (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with stakes high after the handshake controversy during the first match between the two sides.

The Suryakumar-led side is entering the clash unbeaten with three wins in as many matches in the Group stage, while Pakistan managed to defeat two associate teams, UAE and Oman, but suffered a defeat against the arch-rival in a one-sided encounter last Sunday.

The fallout from last week’s controversies has spilled over into the build-up, adding political undertones to a contest already brimming with history, rivalry, and passion.

The drama began when the Indian captain crossed all boundaries of sportsmanship by using his post-match presentation speech to drag politics into cricket, a move described by many observers as “unprecedented” and “damaging for the spirit of the game”.

Compounding the tension was India’s refusal to exchange a traditional handshake at the toss ceremony, an act viewed by Pakistan’s camp as disrespectful and deliberately provocative.

Matters escalated to the point where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considered pulling out of the Asia Cup altogether. The situation was defused only after the match referee, Andy Pycroft, admitted to mishandling aspects of the controversy and expressed regret, according to PCB.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to initiate any formal inquiry into the matter, something that has left the PCB deeply dissatisfied.

For now, Pakistan’s players are attempting to block out the noise and focus on the cricket. News emerging from Dubai suggests that team members, in a meeting on Saturday evening, pledged to “fight till the last ball”.

To reinforce mental toughness, a sports psychologist Dr Raheel Karim has been drafted into the squad to help players regain focus and resilience.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also met team members during the practice session at the Dubai Sports City Academy round and had discussion with the head coach Mike Hesson.

On the tactical front, Pakistan face a two-pronged challenge, selecting the right XI and handling the toss if luck again favours them. Sources in Dubai revealed that the management is considering fielding an extra pacer in place of Khushdil Shah, depending on how the pitch looks on Sunday evening.

If conditions remain similar to last week, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will remain the frontline seamers, with a possible third pacer joining them.

Meanwhile, top-order batsmen admitted in Saturday’s team meeting that they had played “rash shots” and gifted away their wickets in earlier matches. According to a source privy to discussions, the batsmen vowed not to repeat those mistakes, promising instead to bat with greater discipline and responsibility.

Another tactical consensus was that chasing would be the safer bet. Records back this up as over 70% of matches at the Dubai Sports City Stadium have been won by the side batting second, largely due to better conditions under lights.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped Saturday’s pre-match press conference. While no official reason was cited, insiders suggest it may be linked to the PCB’s ongoing standoff with the ICC. Notably, this is the second consecutive time Pakistan has cancelled its press briefing after the infamous “handshake incident”.

Sunday’s Super Four clash is no ordinary contest. It carries the weight of unresolved controversies, bruised egos, and the simmering rivalry of two cricketing powerhouses. For Pakistan, the challenge is not just to beat India on the field, but to rise above the off-field turbulence that continues to cast a shadow on the tournament.

With millions of fans watching worldwide, Dubai once again becomes the stage for an encounter where cricket, politics, and pride collide, making this showdown more than just a game.