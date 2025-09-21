King Charles forcible handed a ‘sideways' swipe as a father

King Charles forced to bear a massive call out

An expert has just brought forward the sideways swipe King Charles was allegedly ‘forced’ to bear when it came to his family, all at the hands of US president Donald Trump during his state visit.

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner is the expert that highlighted all this, according to the Irish Star.

According to him, despite president Trump heaping praise on Prince William as well as Kate Middleton, there were points that potentially felt like a “sideways swipe at the King's younger son.”

Given Trumps’ conscious effort to exclude Prince Harry from the statement, Mr Turner feels the monarch may have found it a “deliberate snub” that likely left him feeling “not amused” in the slightest.

It even led him to say, “what were the private thoughts of King Charles? He may not have been amused.”

The commentator didn’t end there either, and instead said, “Trump has gone off message, causing a diplomatic issue during his speech, talking about his domestic politics.”

But even more shocking to him was “further intrigue” cropped up during his speech, where “Trump heaps great praise on Prince William, saying he has a wonderful future and that Kate is a wonderful, healthy girl, but no mention of Harry at all.”

Near the end, the outlet even went as far as to allege that the King may have felt a “sting” coming from this.