Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's concerns

Prince William has apparently reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s concerns after claims the Prince of Wales have left the royal couple 'furious'.

The insiders tell Radar Online, the California-based royal couple are "furious" after Prince William's surprise Hollywood cameo.

The sources claimed Meghan and Harry believe their royal rival William has stolen the celebrity limelight they once hoped to claim.

The future king appeared alongside actor Eugene Levy in a preview clip for travel series The Reluctant Traveler recently.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s concerns, a source close to Prince William said he is unmoved by claims he is undermining his brother.

The royal source claims, "William feels no obligation to explain himself for developing ties in Hollywood.

"In his view, royals have always mingled with celebrities – his mom Diana dancing with John Travolta comes to mind – and he sees Harry and Meghan's envy as nothing more than pettiness. Despite what they'd like to think, they have no right to Hollywood links."

However, Harry and Meghan have watched stars drift toward William and Kate, and “it hurts."

The California-based royals believed those connections belonged to them, and now it feels like William is “outshining them in their own arena."