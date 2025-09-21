Kate Middleton warned ‘like it or not' she'll carry out wishes of our political leaders

Kate Middleton told she has to put on a show like it or not

Kate Middleton has just been reminded that her future will include a lot of things she’ll be made to do ‘like it or not’.

Comments about this have been shared by former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond.

She shared everything in an interview with The Mirror and everything began when she recounted the state visit that just concluded with US president Donald Trump.

In Ms Bond’s eyes, “It must be a daunting responsibility to play a leading role in such an important state visit. But I have been struck by how poised and confident Catherine now is on the world stage.”

Especially “for a middle-class girl from Berkshire to find herself seated next to the President of the United States — and one who is controversial and unpredictable— is a big ask. Her job was to keep him engaged and entertained - without saying anything that could be construed as political.”

At one point in the chat the expert also highlighted how even Kate’s body language “suggested she did it well, and she allowed herself to look happily flattered by his lavish praise. And, of course, she deserved some compliments: she looked a million dollars.”

But that led the expert towards issuing a warning, one that reminds the future Queen of England, “in the coming decades, Catherine will be hosting many state visits from leaders around the world. Like the King, and the late Queen, she and William will do the bidding of the government of the day.”

“Like it or not, they will put on a show for their guests, in the name of improving bilateral relations and carrying out the wishes of our political leaders. As well as all the pageantry, the monarch must also have these people to stay in their home – no matter what they think of them.”

Before signing off Ms Bond also recalled an instance where even Queen Elizabeth II was so ‘done’ with one of her state guests she hid behind a bush when she saw Romanian president Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife walking about Buckingham Palace

“I’m sure Catharine has already learned a great deal from the late Queen and from her father-in-law. She is the jewel in the crown at events like this. Camilla obviously also does her bit, and does it well, but it’s the princess who brings the wow factor to the banquet table,” she concluded by saying.