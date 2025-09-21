Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debate HUGE change for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contemplating HUGE change for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in the process of making a big decision for the future of their kids, children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently raising their kids at their Montecito home in California, but it’s been widely reported that Harry wants them to be educated in England.

This could mean that Archie and Lilibet would be sent across the pond to boarding schools.

The Sussexes haven’t made any public announcements regarding the decision, but an insider has claimed that they’re discussing it.

"Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children," the mole told Daily Mail.

"There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted," they added.

The source also noted that Harry feels Archie and Lilibet are "missing out on the extensive family network" of the Royal Family in the UK.

This comes in the wake of Harry’s trip to the U.K., during which he reunited with his dad, King Charles. The duo reportedly talked for nearly an hour and discussed measures to bring the Duke’s kids to the U.K.

After the meeting, Harry told The Guardian that the visit had made progress in the matter of bringing his kids to the U.K.