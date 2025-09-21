Pakistanis make mark at Berlin Marathon despite tough weather

Pakistani runners pose for a group photo after running in the Berlin Marathon. — Reporter

KARACHI: More than two dozen runners of Pakistani origin, including overseas Pakistani and those based in Pakistan, braved hot and humid conditions to complete the 2025 Berlin Marathon on Sunday, with Karachi’s Mustafa Jafar leading the contingent home in 3 hours, 36 minutes, 21 seconds.

The Berlin Marathon, known as one of the fastest courses in the world, was held in unusually warm late-summer weather, which slowed many runners and proved a stern test for amateurs and elites alike.

Among Pakistan-based participants, Jafar’s performance stood out despite battling cramps in the final kilometres. “The weather made everyone go slower than they had in mind,” he said. “I was about 15–16 minutes slower than my target, but I am happy and satisfied with my performance.”

He was closely followed by Adeel Sardar, who crossed the line in 3:44:50, while Kaukab Sarwar, who finished in 4:03:26, emerged as the fastest woman among the Pakistan-based contingent. “It wasn’t easy, but I am proud to have completed another marathon medal,” Kaukab said.

Other Pakistan-based runners who completed the race included Muhammad Hassan (4:22:07), Kamran Lakhany (4:31:21), Hayyaan Ahmad (4:42:37), Hina Shaukat (5:12:20), Saba Khan (5:30:39), Nabila Khaliq (5:39:38), Makiyya Khan (5:55:45), Muhammad Husnain Ashfaq (6:09:58), and Syeda Maimoona Hamdani (6:21:37).

For overseas Pakistanis, Denmark-based runner of Pakistani origin Zeeshan Rab reached a remarkable personal milestone, completing his 41st career marathon and 18th of the year in 4:04:57.

“I was seven minutes off my personal best, so I’m absolutely happy,” Rab said. “Berlin is still the place for the fastest times, but the heat was tough. I’ll now focus on Malmö and Lubeck marathons in the coming weeks.”

Britain-based Shahzada Hussain was the fastest overall among Pakistanis in the race, clocking 3:23:37, followed by another London-based Hassan Raza in 3:31:01. Raza, who ran with his family in mind, celebrated a 27-minute personal best.

“The weather commanded respect,” he said. “But I surprised myself. I feel proud to achieve this for my family and Pakistanis around the world.”

The Berlin Marathon drew over 55,000 runners from around the globe, including celebrities such as singer Harry Styles and former footballers André Schürrle and Felix Kroos.

At the elite level, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya triumphed in the men’s race in 2:02:16, while Rosemary Wanjiru, also of Kenya, took the women’s title in 2:21:05.

The Berlin Marathon route, which starts and finishes at the Brandenburg Gate, is celebrated as one of the sport’s most iconic and record-friendly courses.

Despite the heat, Berlin once again offered its mix of history, cheering crowds, and fast roads for the tens of thousands of finishers, including a spirited group of Pakistanis who left their mark on one of the world’s greatest running stages.

Full results of Pakistani runners at Berlin Marathon 2025: