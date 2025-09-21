Hilaria Baldwin gets honest about 'Dancing with the Stars'

 
September 21, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin says she often danced when she was young. But now at 41, returning to it in Dancing with the Stars, she is described as "embarrassing" at times.

In a chat with People, the wife of Alec Baldwin says, “I mean, some of it is like visiting a familiar friend when you're older, and you've had a lot of children, and broken some bones, if you can relate to that." 

She continues, “But also, some of it is brand new. [My partner], Gleb Savchenko, is asking me to dance on a much higher level than I ever danced.”

As far as her dancing is concerned, Hilaria shares, “[I'm] really focusing on the quality, the footwork, the authenticity of the dance. And being independent on my own." 

"So I'm not just relying on him to throw me around the dance floor. He makes me do the routine on my own," she adds. “And it's uncomfortable and embarrassing sometimes.”

But the mom-of-eight says she knew what she was signing for when she came on board for the reality show.

"I keep on reminding myself: I didn't sign up for this to be comfortable. I signed up for this to do hard things and to be brave. And [Gleb] is the perfect person to do that with,” Hilaria concludes.

Dancing with the Stars can be watch on ABC,  Disney+ and on Hulu.

